Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Armstrong Flooring worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of AFI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.