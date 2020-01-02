Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $20,742.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,158.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.01814149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.57 or 0.02845309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00579554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00645319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061494 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00386853 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,029,016 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,472 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.