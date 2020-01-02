Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

ARW stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

