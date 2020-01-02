ArtByte Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00571399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011806 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

