Aryacoin Trading Down 47.5% This Week (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $423,786.00 and approximately $5,636.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,337,366 coins and its circulating supply is 118,037,378 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

