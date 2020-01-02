Ashland Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 985 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,659% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE:ASH opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

