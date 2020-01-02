Asian Fintech Price Hits $0.0076 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.91 million and $45,127.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

