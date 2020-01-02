AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.46

Media coverage about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AstraZeneca’s score:

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,654.80 ($100.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,452.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,058.90. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

