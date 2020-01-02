AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a coverage optimism score of 0.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AstraZeneca’s analysis:

NYSE AZN opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

