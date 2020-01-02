Asura Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,011.00 and $32.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded 89% lower against the US dollar. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asura Coin

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin. The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin.

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.