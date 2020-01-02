ATBCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,930.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $34,545.00 and approximately $30,930.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,158.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.57 or 0.02845309 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00534447 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

