ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $473.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00581947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010827 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.