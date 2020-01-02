Atheios (ATH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Atheios has a market capitalization of $7,539.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

