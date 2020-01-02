Atheios Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market cap of $6,117.00 and $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

