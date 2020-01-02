Atonomi (ATMI) Market Capitalization Hits $129,761.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.06023043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

