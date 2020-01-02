Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $75,989.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Auctus

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

