AudioCoin (ADC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded 87.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $274,102.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059690 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087524 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001128 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,020.92 or 1.00511771 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.