Aurora (AOA) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. In the last week, Aurora has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $612,663.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

