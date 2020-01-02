Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $407,113.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00059233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00087350 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,026.18 or 1.00531936 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.