Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Avedro worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avedro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVDR opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Avedro Inc has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $402.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Avedro had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 162.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avedro Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avedro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

