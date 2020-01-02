Aventus Price Tops $0.0687 on Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Gatecoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $412,394.00 and approximately $14,314.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.