Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.73 million and $2.94 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007529 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,166,216 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

