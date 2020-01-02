AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

AXGN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 302,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

