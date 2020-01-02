Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $140.00 at SunTrust Banks

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.84. 30,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

