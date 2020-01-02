Azart (AZART) Market Capitalization Achieves $273.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

