Azbit Price Reaches $0.0000 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Azbit has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Azbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. Azbit has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $37,491.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news.

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.