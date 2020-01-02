Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,341,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5,095.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

