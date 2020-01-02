BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -3.00

Headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616 ($8.10).

Shares of BA traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 573.80 ($7.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 570.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 546.69.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

