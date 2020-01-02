Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.58.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 21,638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

