Banco Santander (SAN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander (BME: SAN) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.80 ($5.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.80 ($5.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.80 ($5.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.75 ($4.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.80 ($5.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.80 ($5.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.60 ($5.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.05 ($4.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Banco Santander had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/4/2019 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.20 ($3.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

