Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $794,748.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens.

The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol's official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol's official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

