Bank of America Lowers Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Neutral

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WY. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,115. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 227.7% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 62,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.