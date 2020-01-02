Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $22,405.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $22,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $623.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

