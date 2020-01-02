Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $26.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $26.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $105.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $106.37 million, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $107.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $813,110 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $623.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

