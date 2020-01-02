Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.