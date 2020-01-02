Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $32.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.43. 10,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.11 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 211.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

