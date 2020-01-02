Banyan Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinEx and Bibox. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a market cap of $122,338.00 and $104.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 122.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.