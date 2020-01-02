Bata (BTA) Market Cap Achieves $38,127.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 48.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Bata has a total market cap of $38,127.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 95.4% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011484 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000251 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

