Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Baxter International stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 674.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

