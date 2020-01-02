Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAX. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.