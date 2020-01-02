Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

BAX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

