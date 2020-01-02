Bayan Token (BYT) Price Tops $0.75

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Bayan Token has a market cap of $177,830.00 and $514.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bayan Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00010670 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bayan Token

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

