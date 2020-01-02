Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 2.00

Media stories about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s ranking:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

