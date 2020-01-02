BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Pareto Securities

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYW6. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR BYW6 opened at €28.40 ($33.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a fifty-two week low of €19.80 ($23.02) and a fifty-two week high of €29.50 ($34.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $956.98 million and a PE ratio of 20.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.83.

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

