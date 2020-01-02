Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 12,000 Shares

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) insider Joycelyn Morton bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66).

Beach Energy stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.52 ($1.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,000. Beach Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.29 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of A$2.79 ($1.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

