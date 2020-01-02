Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Reaches $107,270.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Beacon has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $107,270.00 and $293.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00769861 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,246,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,870 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

