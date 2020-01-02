BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Tops $463,292.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $463,292.00 and $23,514.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000290 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BTZC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

