Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $984,674.00 and $3,721.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.06068126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,734,781 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

