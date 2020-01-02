Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 4.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Becton Dickinson and worth $56,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 31.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $210.72 and a 1-year high of $275.48.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

