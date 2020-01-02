Beetle Coin Market Cap Reaches $821,994.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $821,994.00 and $35,292.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 211,220,799 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

